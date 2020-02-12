Detroit — Police are investigating a shooting and a carjacking that took place within a two-hour window into early Wednesday morning, both on the city's west side.

At about 10:10 p.m., a 50-year-old man backed his 2011 tan Chevy Traverse into his driveway on the 16500 block of Roselawn, south of West McNichols and east of Wyoming.

Police say that an older silver Dodge Caravan pulled up behind him, and someone on the passenger side fired shots, which hit the victim.

The victim was privately transported to a hospital, and is listed in critical condition.

Two hours later, at 12:30 a.m., on the 4300 block of Allendale — north of Tireman and just west of the Interstate 96 service drive — a 25-year-old man was sitting in his black Dodge Caravan.

Two men approached, at least one of them armed, and demanded the victim turn over his vehicle.

The victim complied, and the two men drove off.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2020/02/12/detroit-police-investigate-shooting-carjacking-west-side/4735166002/