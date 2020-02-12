Detroit — A 56-year-old man was found dead, victim of what police believe was an assault, late Tuesday night at a motel on Eight Mile on Detroit's east side, police said.

Police were called about 9:30 p.m. to the 147000 block of East Eight Mile after the victim's body was found. That's just west of Gratiot.

While police say the victim was assaulted, the circumstances preceding the assault are being investigated.

Police ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers of Michigan, and share what they know anonymously, at 800-SPEAK-UP.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2020/02/12/man-56-found-fatally-assaulted-8-mile-motel/4735028002/