Detroit — A 29-year-old man has been charged in the Friday slaying of his friend, officials said.

Darnell Rayshawn Hall was arraigned Monday on a charge of first-degree murder and a charge of felony firearm, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

A judge ordered him held without bond and scheduled a probable cause conference in his case for Feb. 24.

Authorities accuse Hall of shooting and killing Porcha Wheeler, 27, also of Detroit, Friday.

Police were called to Hall's apartment in the 1600 block of Antietam near Gratiot on the city's east side. They found Wheeler in the apartment with multiple gunshot wounds.

Medics pronounced her dead and officers arrested Hall.

