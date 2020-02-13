Detroit — A coalition of community activists announced Thursday it has filed a federal class action lawsuit against Detroit, Wayne County and state officials arguing property owners were "illegally" prevented from appealing inflated tax assessments.

This comes as activists, experts and city officials were expected to gather at City Hall on Thursday afternoon to push reforms that would compensate tens of thousands of overtaxed Detroit homeowners.

Buy Photo U.S. Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, center, attends a rally at the Coleman Young Municipal Center, in Detroit, February 13, 2020, to announce a class action lawsuit against the city for the over assessment of home values for thousands of home owners. (Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)

Chicago law firm Goldman Ismail Tomaselli Brennan & Baum LLP filed the lawsuit against the State Tax Commission, Wayne County and Detroit officials on Thursday. The class action is representing Detroiters who got “deficient” property tax notices in 2017.

They also want Wayne County to halt foreclosures of any properties that did not get proper notice to appeal. They also want to allow residents to appeal their 2017 assessments and recover damages.

"The city of Detroit has overassessed low-valued residential homes for years," a release from the Coalition for Property Tax Justice said Thursday. "Additionally, the city has at times failed to mail tax notices to owners in a timely fashion.

"The lawsuit specifically points to data showing that in 2017, all homeowners in Detroit were mailed their tax assessments too late to have a reasonable chance to file a tax appeal. This failure to timely mail tax notices violated homeowners' constitutional rights."

The coalition is also asking for several remedies:

Across the board assessment cuts for properties valued under $30,000

Asking the Michigan Attorney General and City’s Auditor General to conduct an investigation

Change Mayor Mike Duggan’s proposed $250 million blight bond into a compensation bond for overtaxed residents

State of Michigan and the County of Wayne should create a compensation fund

Abolish the first step of appealing assessments in Detroit, called an assessor’s review, to make it easier to appeal

The Detroit News published an investigation in January that found City Hall overtaxed homeowners by at least $600 million between 2010 and 2016 after officials failed to accurately bring down property values in the years following the recession.

Duggan has acknowledged past overassessment but said he cleaned up the practice after he took office in 2014. The mayor said he can't correct past mistakes because current law doesn't allow it and the city can't afford it.

In a recent memo to the Detroit City Council, Duggan's chief financial officer, Dave Massaron, argued the appeals window to challenge assessments is over and that any effort to repay people would be "so enormous" it would require higher property taxes, costing the city school district and libraries, along with the city.

"A huge property tax increase would be needed to fund the repayment of past property taxes," the memo reads. "The consequence of this burden would certainly trigger an entirely new round of foreclosures as homeowners would be unable to afford the judgment levy assessment."

But the memo does allude to possible help for those who were overtaxed: "We will provide a forthcoming second memo about opportunities to help homeowners who may have been impacted by overassessments."

That second memo hasn't been released to the public as of Thursday afternoon.

A report shared last month by Detroit City Council Pro Tem Mary Sheffield and community activists proposed a variety of ideas Detroit could compensate homeowners who lost their properties in "illegal" tax foreclosures due to over assessment, from cash payments to free city-owned homes.

Bernadette Atuahene, a professor at the Chicago-Kent College of Law, concluded the city overassessed 55% to 85% of its properties between 2009 and 2015. She has said Detroit is still overassessing the majority of low-valued homes, although city officials say they are working to make sure that is not happening.

The state ordered Detroit to perform a reappraisal of every residential property to correct the overassessment problem after it was highlighted in a 2013 Detroit News investigation. The city completed that in 2017, after nearly sixty years without performing one.

The News analysis is the first to estimate how much Detroit homeowners were overbilled. State law mandates that assessments reflect the home's market value.

Taxpayers can appeal their assessments, but many are not aware they have the option.

The News' investigation last month found that the vast majority of Detroit homes who currently owe debt to the Wayne County treasurer were overtaxed.

Of the more than 63,000 Detroit homes with delinquent debt as of last fall, more than 90% were overtaxed — by an average of at least $3,700 — between 2010 and 2016, according to calculations by The News. The debt owed on about 40,000 of those homes is less than the properties were overtaxed over those seven years.

