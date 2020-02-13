Overturned semi-truck closes SB I-75 in Detroit
Detroit — Southbound Interstate 75 remains closed in Detroit just before rush hour Thursday due to an overturned semi-truck, Michigan State Police said.
The crash happened about 2:40 p.m.near the River Rouge Bridge and all lanes are blocked. The cleanup will be extensive and traffic will be detoured onto Interstate 96, state police said.
State police also recommend motorists avoid northbound I-75.
No information was released on the cause of the crash or if anyone was injured.
