Crime Stoppers of Michigan on Thursday announced a $2,500 reward for tips in the fatal shooting last year of a 24-year-old woman in west Detroit.

Khadijah Morrison called her mother around 1 a.m. Sept. 30 to say she was heading from work back to their home in the 14500 block of Santa Rosa, authorities said in a statement.

Khadijah Morrison left behind a young daughter. (Photo: Crime Stoppers of Michigan)

"Sometime later, Khadijah’s mother was awakened by what she thought might be the sound of gunshots," the release said. "Mom took a glance outside, and noticed Khadijah’s red 2009 Dodge Avenger parked across the street; she headed back to bed assuming that Khadijah was in bed by then as well."

After a 911 call hours later about an unresponsive woman near the home, officers found her lying face down with two gunshot wounds, investigators have said.

Morrison, who had a 1-year-old daughter and worked as a second-shift manager at a Kroger in Canton Township, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information leading to a suspect can anonymously reach Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or go to www.1800speakup.org.

