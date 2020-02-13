LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Fans of hip-hop, classical music and kung fu cinema have a chance to blend all three next month at a performance by the Detroit Symphony Orchestra.

At 8 p.m. March 21, the DSO is teaming with rapper RZA and members of his legendary hip-hop group, the Wu-Tang Clan, for a unique film and concert experience, representatives announced Thursday.

They are set to perform a live score of the Wu's 1993 debut album, "Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)" to the noted film "The 36th Chamber of Shaolin" at Orchestra Hall, 3711 Woodward Ave.

Proceeds from the event, which is presented by Quicken Loans Community Fund, benefit the DSO’s artistic and educational programs, according to the announcement.

A limited number of tickets will be sold during a VIP presale starting at 11 a.m. Wednesday. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 11 a.m. Thursday.

Tickets start at $60, with a limit of four per order.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2020/02/13/wu-tang-clan-detroit-symphony-orchestra-perform-march-21/4755749002/