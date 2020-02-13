Fans of hip-hop, classical music and kung fu cinema have a chance to blend all three next month at a performance by the Detroit Symphony Orchestra.

At 8 p.m. March 21, the DSO is teaming with rapper RZA and members of his legendary hip-hop group, the Wu-Tang Clan, for a unique film and concert experience, representatives announced Thursday.

They are set to perform a live score of the Wu's 1993 debut album, "Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)" to the noted film "The 36th Chamber of Shaolin" at Orchestra Hall, 3711 Woodward Ave.

Buy Photo Wu-Tang Clan members RZA, GZA, Method Man, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Inspectah Deck, U-God, Cappadonna and Masta Killaperform on the Movement State. Movement Electronic Music Festival in Hart Plaza in Detroit on Monday, May 28, 2018. (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)

Proceeds from the event, which is presented by Quicken Loans Community Fund, benefit the DSO’s artistic and educational programs, according to the announcement.

A limited number of tickets will be sold during a VIP presale starting at 11 a.m. Wednesday. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 11 a.m. Thursday.

Tickets start at $60, with a limit of four per order.

