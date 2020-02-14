Detroit — A dog that ate a bag of suspected crack cocaine is back home with his owner, Michigan Humane Society officials said.

Nispey was showing no ill effects after eating some crack cocaine after a neighbor threw drugs over a fence and into his yard, Michigan Humane Society officials said. (Photo: Michigan Humane Society)

Nipsey is suffering no ill effects from the incident, they said.

Nipsey at the vet. (Photo: Michigan Humane Society)

According to the nonprofit, Detroit police officers were executing a search warrant at the home next door to where Nispey lives with his family. During the search, a suspect threw a bag of crack cocaine over the fence and into Nipsey's yard.

Because of the toxic nature of the drugs, officers contacted the Michigan Humane Society's field services team for help. Humane society investigators took Nispey to a veterinarian to be treated.

The dog was held overnight for observation and was sent home to his family the next day. Officials said his medical bill was covered by the nonprofit, thanks to a gift from Strategic Staffing Solutions.

