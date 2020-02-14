Detroit — Police are asking the public for help to find three men who allegedly robbed a man at a group home on the city's west side.

The incident happened at about 8 a.m. Wednesday at the home located in the 13500 block of Manor Street near the Jeffries Freeway and Meyers Road, officials said.

Detroit police are looking for suspects who stole a man's debit card from a west side group home Wednesday and used it to withdraw money from an ATM at gas station. (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

Two suspects walked into the group home and entered a 56-year-old man's bedroom, pushed him to the ground and took his debit card before fleeing on foot, authorities said.

Investigators believe the two then went to a gas station in the 12000 block of Grand River and used the card to withdraw money from an ATM. A third suspect seen at the gas station served as a lookout for the two men, police said.

After taking the money, all three left the gas station on foot. The gas station's security cameras captured footage and images of the three.

Anyone with information about the robbery or the suspects should call the Detroit Police Department's Second Precinct at (313) 596-5240 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

