A warrant has been signed and an arraignment is expected Friday afternoon in 36th District Court for a 24-year-old man suspected in the slaying of a popular local hairstylist.

The man, whom The Detroit News is not naming because he has not been formally charged, is expected to be arraigned on charges of murder and unarmed robbery of 56-year-old Bashar Kallabat, an Oakland County resident.

The victim was found beaten in a room at the JZ Motel on Eight Mile near Gratiot Avenue Tuesday evening. He died of his injuries.

Bashar Kallabat (Photo: Facebook)

Police have said the suspect was seen in a surveillance video coming and going into the room occupied by Kallabat.

The suspect allegedly had used a ride share company, with Kallabat paying for the transportation. It is believed that the victim met the suspect on a dating app.

Kallabat checked into the motel at 6 p.m. The suspect was seen leaving the room at 9 p.m. wearing a distinctive security guard jacket.

The suspect, who is on probation for a 2017 unarmed robbery, was arrested Wednesday in downtown Detroit.

