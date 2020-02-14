Detroit — Police are investigating the Thursday night shooting death of a 23-year-old man on the city's west side, officials said.

Officers were called at about 11:20 p.m. to a hospital for a report that a man with a gunshot wound had been privately conveyed there. The man died at the hospital.

Investigators determined the man was brought to the hospital from the area of Cathedral Street and Southfield Road.

Police said they have no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

