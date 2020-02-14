Detroit — The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said Friday it will not file a warrant against the owner of a demolition company that mistakenly tore down a state lawmaker's house.

"The suspect readily admits that he 'jumped the gun' and demolished the house without final confirmation that his bid was accepted," the office said in a statement. "Nothing suggests anything other than negligence on the suspect’s part. For these reasons the warrant is being denied."

Buy Photo A house at 4567 Minock in Detroit belonging to State Rep. Sherry Gay-Dagnogo was demolished and removed without her knowing. "It's just a mystery. The house disappeared," she said. (Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)

Authorities said the owner of Detroit-based Gipson Brothers Trucking tore down the house at 14567 Minock St. in July 2019.

State Rep. Sherry Gay-Dagnogo's nonprofit group, Coalition to Integrate Technology and Education, bought the house from the Detroit Land Bank Authority in 2018. The Detroit Democrat said in October she planned to renovate the home and give it to a needy family.

In September, Gay-Dagnogo told the media she was informed by a third party that the house was demolished. Police began an investigation. It was later learned debris from the demolition was taken to a Waste Management landfill in Wayne.

Buy Photo State Rep. Sherry Gay-Dagnogo talks with reporters Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at a press conference about a plan to help Detroiters who owe significant back property taxes to avoid foreclosure. (Photo: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)

After the home was razed, Gay-Dagnogo became a vocal critic of Detroit's demolition program, urging council members to weigh whether more taxpayer money should be allocated for it.

Last month, Gay-Dagnogo, who represents Michigan's 8th District on the city's northwest side, announced she was exploring a bid for Detroit mayor.

Gay-Dagnogo did not immediately respond Friday to phone and email messages seeking comment.

