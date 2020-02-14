Detroit — One worker was transported to a hospital with minor injuries Friday after being struck with debris from a collapsing retaining wall on the southbound Lodge freeway.

The Metro Detroit Twitter page for the Michigan State Police said the freeway was shut about 8:30 p.m. at Seven Mile after a quarter-mile stretch of the wall collapsed, injuring a construction worker.

Police said troopers had cleared the scene shortly after 9:30 p.m. Michigan Department of Transportation crews assessed the damage.

A spokeswoman for MDOT could not immediately be reached Friday.

Crews were out because the freeway is closed for the weekend for previously scheduled construction work.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2020/02/14/retaining-wall-collapses-injuring-worker-lodge/4767251002/