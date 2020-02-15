CLOSE Detroit police are searching for the suspects who are seen in the video pulling up beside a gray car and injuring a victim inside. The Detroit News

Detroit — Police are seeking the public's help in identifying two suspects wanted in connection to an armed robbery that occurred on the city's east side.

The incident occurred at 12:50 a.m. on Feb. 1 on the 3000 block of Wayburn Street near Mack Avenue.

Police said two victims, a 32-year-old man and 25-year-old woman, were sitting in a car when an unknown white vehicle pulled up alongside them.

A suspect opened the driver's side door of the victim's car and demanded the man's wallet and assaulted the woman by hitting her with a weapon.

The suspects then backed away from the location and escaped, police said.

The woman was taken to the hospital by officers and is listed in stable condition.

Police said the two suspects drove this white vehicle. (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

Police said the suspected driver was unknown and wearing a mask. The second suspect is described as a man with a medium build, wearing a ski mask, dark clothing and armed.

If anyone knows these individuals or has information regarding this crime, they are asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Fifth Precinct Investigative Unit by calling (313) 596-5540 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

