Detroit — The 4,000 square-foot space that holds Craft Work, the West Village neighborhood bar and restaurant that is closing March 7, has been put on the market for $300,000.

Craft Work, 8047 Agnes Street, is a ground floor retail space that's part of the Parkstone Apartments, which takes up most of the block on Agnes between Parker and Van Dyke. It's the owners of the larger building who are selling the restaurant space.

Buy Photo Chef Aaron Solley in the Craft Work kitchen. (Photo: Steve Perez / The Detroit News)

Craft Work had an average gross revenue of $1.3 million for the last three years, according to a real estate marketing brochure. The current lease rate is $4,000 a month and includes 24 parking spaces, according to O'Connor Real Estate.

The restaurant that serves "New American" cuisine opened in 2013 amid a surge of new restaurants in Detroit and nearby suburbs. Craft Work, like many other recent eateries, debuted in a restored historic space and offered an eclectic menu created by an ambitious young chef.

Now, Craft Work is joining the growing list of area restaurants closing.

Buy Photo Crispy fried chicken sits atop a pillow of mashed potatoes accompanied by bacon-braised greens. (Photo: Brandy Baker / Special to the Detroit News)

Craft Work managing partner Christian Stachel said in an earlier interview there wasn't one major reason for the closing. But he and owner Hugh Yaro have been working for a while to try to save the business.

That included a move toward introducing a new menu. "Toward an approachable menu in many ways, perhaps even a more fun and interesting menu," Stachel said. But time ran out.

The owners of the building have been supportive and he wishes luck to whatever business may move into the space.

"We sincerely hope whoever comes in our stead, or who continues to open new businesses in the city, will able to navigate these waters. It's a challenging time," Stachel said.

Craft Work is open at 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday through March 7. Reservations for the dining room can be made through the Resy app by calling (313) 469-0976 or by emailing info@craftworkdetroit.com.

Detroit News Staff Writer Melody Baetens contributed to this report.

