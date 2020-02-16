Detroit police investigate shooting, armed robbery on Greenfield corridor
Detroit — Police are investigating the armed robbery of a store Saturday afternoon and a shooting that may have hit the wrong victim early Sunday morning; both incidents took place on the Greenfield corridor on the city's west side.
At about 1:05 p.m., on the 15600 block of West Warren, just west of Greenfield, police say a suspect approached the counter of a CVS. He had his hands in his pocket and "implied he was armed," police say, before demanding money from the clerk, a 35-year-old woman.
The clerk complied, and the suspect fled the store on foot, heading in an unknown direction.
Police say the suspect is a black male in his 50s, standing about 5 feet 7 inches tall, with light skin, medium build, and a full beard. He wore a black and red jacket, black pants, and black shoes.
Eleven hours later and four miles north, on the 14900 block of Greenfield, just south of Fenkell, a 57-year-old man was leaving Von's Liquor Store when he heard gunshots and realized he had been hit.
This was about 12:15 a.m.
Police say two men were seen "having an altercation in the parking lot," and that the gunfire may have owed to that dispute.
