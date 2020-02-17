Detroit — A 2-month old baby died early Monday morning on Detroit's west side, police said.

At about 4:30 a.m. on the 19200 block of Woodbine — north of West Seven Mile, just west of Telegraph — the boy's parents woke up and found him unresponsive.

The boy was dead on arrival at the hospital, said Latrice Crawford, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman.

Police say the baby had no signs of trauma. The Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office will determine his official cause of death.

