Police: Pedestrian hit by Jeep on Detroit's east side
Detroit — A man was listed in critical condition after being hit by a Jeep late Sunday night as he walked on Detroit's east side, police said.
The crash took place about 10:25 p.m. on Gratiot at Eastburn, south of East Eight Mile.
Police say a woman was headed north when her 2011 Jeep Liberty hit the victim, who has not been identified.
Medics transported him to a hospital. He's listed in critical condition.
The driver, a 40-year-old woman, stopped after the crash and cooperated with police.
