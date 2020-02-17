Detroit — A man was listed in critical condition after being hit by a Jeep late Sunday night as he walked on Detroit's east side, police said.

The crash took place about 10:25 p.m. on Gratiot at Eastburn, south of East Eight Mile.

Police say a woman was headed north when her 2011 Jeep Liberty hit the victim, who has not been identified.

Medics transported him to a hospital. He's listed in critical condition.

The driver, a 40-year-old woman, stopped after the crash and cooperated with police.

