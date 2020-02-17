Police are seeking a suspect in the death of a man following a hit and run earlier this month on Detroit’s west side.

The 31-year-old man was struck by a "light color Buick SUV" traveling southbound on Wyoming Avenue near Pilgrim at about 7:22 p.m. February 8, police said.

The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance with identifying and locating a suspect involved in fatal hit and run that took place on the city’s west side. (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

After hitting the man the driver did not stop and continued along Wyoming, officials said.

EMS pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police are encouraging anyone with information about the incident to contact them at (313) 596-2280 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

