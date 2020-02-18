While many spent their Valentine’s weekend with loved ones, there were others who spent the holiday of love cuddling new furry friends.

Located near Detroit’s New Center neighborhood, Detroit Animal Care and Control (DACC) held its first annual Valentine adoption event Friday through Sunday.

Over 100 dogs and cats found new homes during the “Be My Furry Valentine” fair. Of that number, 69 animals were adopted into new families, and the rest either transferred to a DACC partner or were returned to their original owners.

The shelter now holds its lowest number of animals since the DACC moved into its current facility. The increase in adoptions has surpassed just the month of February.

In January, the shelter’s live release rate, which is the rate of animals leaving the center alive, reached 86.8 percent. The national no-kill rate for a shelter is 90 percent. The average length of stay at DACC has also decreased from 45 days to 26.

The DACC will continue to host adoption events through the next two weeks. Those will be held 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 25-29.

