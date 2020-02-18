Detroit — The landmark Penobscot Building in downtown Detroit has racked up more than $5,000 worth of city fines since October because some of its 47 floors are unsafe, unsanitary and have too much debris, city officials said.

The issue has become so persistent that the city wants the Canadian owners of the skyscraper to submit a work plan and timeline when the issues will be fixed, said John Roach, a spokesman for Detroit Mayor Duggan.

The Penobscot Building was evacuated Jan. 17 after a fire broke out.

Since October, the Art Deco gem at Griswold and Fort has received 15 blight tickets, including six on Monday, Roach said. The city is now in talks with the building owner to ensure improvements.

"They are developing a consent agreement," Roach said.

The Penobscot, which is on the National Register of Historic Places, was bought in 2012 by Toronto-based Triple Properties Inc. Company officials could not be reached Tuesday.

Triple Properties purchased the building for around $5 million when the property was in foreclosure.



Late last year, one of the building's main tenants, Strategic Staffing Solutions, announced it was moving to the Fisher Building in New Center.

In January, a fire broke out in an elevator shaft between floors. No one was injured.

Recently, a local television report showed images from some of the 47 floors with exposed wire, mold and water dripping down from the ceiling.

The vacancy rate for the Penobscot Building is 42.5 %, according to CoStar, a commercial real estate database.

