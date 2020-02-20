Detroit — A 5-day-old baby girl died early Thursday morning after being found unresponsive in her bassinet, Detroit police said.

The baby's death was reported about 4:40 a.m. on the 2200 block of East Outer Drive. That's on Detroit's east side, south of Eight Mile and west of Ryan.

Police say the baby's mother said she put the girl to sleep, and woke up to find her unresponsive.

The Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office will determine the baby's official cause of death.

