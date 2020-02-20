Detroit — Two people were shot, one fatally, within a 90-minute span in Detroit early Thursday morning, police said.

At 5:15 a.m., a 24-year-old man was found fatally shot inside his vehicle on Detroit's west side.

The shooting took place on the 12600 block of Pierson, south of Schoolcraft and west of Evergreen on Detroit's west side. The victim was found dead in a 2014 Chrysler 300, said Detroit police spokeswoman Janae Gordon.

There is no other information as the investigation begins, and the circumstances preceding the shooting are not immediately known, Gordon said.

An hour earlier, at 4:25 a.m., police say a 911 call came in about shots fired in the area of Anglin, just north of East Davison and west of Jos. Campau on the east side. Police found a 26-year-old man wounded on a front porch.

Medics transported him to a hospital, and he's listed in critical condition

