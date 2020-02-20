Detroit — Metro Detroit and areas across Michigan have one more day of cold to contend with, as the arctic air that hit the region Wednesday is expected to depart by day's end Thursday.

A high pressure system will bring warm air from the Mississippi and Ohio valleys, with a weekend of temperatures approaching 50 degrees in lower Michigan.

But first, Thursday temperatures will top out in the mid-20s and wind chills will make it feel more like the teens, said National Weather Service meteorologist Trent Frey.

A worker makes his way through a steam cloud rising from underground utilities as morning temperatures hovered in the single digits. (Photo: Robert Cohen, AP)

Around the state, the lowest temperature recorded early Thursday was 13 degrees in the Lansing area before 4:35 a.m. Most other lower Michigan cities were around 15 degrees.

The lowest temperatures of February came last weekend, when early risers were confronted with temperatures around 5 degrees. Early in the month, too, overnight lows

The arctic air, Frey said, will be "short lived," and on Friday, highs in the mid-30s are expected. Saturday and Sunday are expected to be even warmer, with highs in the mid-40s and upper-40s, respectively, Frey said.

Much of Michigan north or west of Ann Arbor — including Jackson, Lansing and Kalamazoo — is under a Hazardous Weather Outlook. The outlook says only an inch of snow is expected, and some areas may get as little as a "dusting."

High temperatures in the 40s are expected on Monday and Tuesday.

