A $2,500 reward is being offered in connection to a fatal hit-and-run death at a gathering last summer on Detroit’s west side.

Jeffrey Williams Jr. was with others attending a vigil called "Tay Day" at about 12:23 a.m. July 22 near Washburn and Buena Vista when someone fired shots into the crowd, Crime Stoppers of Michigan said in a statement Wednesday.

The reward was announced Wednesday. (Photo: Crime Stoppers of Michigan)

"As people scattered, an unknown vehicle hit Jeffrey, and dragged him for 1½ blocks while fleeing the scene," the release said.

Williams, a 29-year-old father of two who worked as an attendant at the Townhouse Detroit restaurant, died from his injuries.

Anyone with information that leads to an arrest can anonymously reach Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or www.1800speakup.org.

