I-94 lanes to be reduced over weekend for bridge demolition
Drivers on Interstate 94 this weekend should prepare for lane closures as the Michigan Department of Transportation continues work on the East Grand Boulevard overpass.
Eastbound I-94 will be reduced to one lane starting at 5 a.m. Saturday from Chene and Mt. Elliot streets. Two lanes will also be closed traveling westbound for the same area, except for 3 - 7 p.m. Saturday when another lane will be opened to accommodate extra traffic for any events happening in downtown Detroit.
All lanes of I-94 are scheduled to reopen by 5 am Monday.
Contract crews will be working to replace the overpass that was originally built in 1956 as part of a $16 million project that's expected to be completed in fall 2020. Usual traffic on the East Grand Boulevard bridge is being redirected to the Chene overpass during the construction.
