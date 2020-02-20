Drivers on Interstate 94 this weekend should prepare for lane closures as the Michigan Department of Transportation continues work on the East Grand Boulevard overpass.

Eastbound I-94 will be reduced to one lane starting at 5 a.m. Saturday from Chene and Mt. Elliot streets. Two lanes will also be closed traveling westbound for the same area, except for 3 - 7 p.m. Saturday when another lane will be opened to accommodate extra traffic for any events happening in downtown Detroit.

All lanes of I-94 are scheduled to reopen by 5 am Monday.

Contract crews will be working to replace the overpass that was originally built in 1956 as part of a $16 million project that's expected to be completed in fall 2020. Usual traffic on the East Grand Boulevard bridge is being redirected to the Chene overpass during the construction.

