Eight people are facing charges in connection with running an illegal marijuana growing operation on Detroit's north side, authorities said.

A recent tip about a building near Seven Mile and Irvington led the Wayne County Sheriff's Office to conduct surveillance, then execute a search warrant Thursday, spokeswoman Pageant Atterberry said.

Inside the 18,000-square-foot, two-story property, investigators found more than 800 marijuana plants, some as tall as 10-12 feet, Atterberry said. The operation is believed to house product with an estimated street value of more than $1 million, she added.

DTE Energy officials also determined the site had an illegal electrical hookup that could have generated more than $30,000 worth of power each month, Atterberry said.

It was unclear how long the operation had been there. A resident told sheriff's officials they had been smelling marijuana at the building for about two years, Atterberry said.

The eight men and women at the facility were arrested. They remained in county custody Friday and were expected to be arraigned, Atterberry said. Other details were not released.

