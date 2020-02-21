1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting at Detroit dispensary
One man was wounded and another killed in a shooting Thursday night at a marijuana dispensary on Detroit's west side, police said.
The victims were inside the business in the 3300 block of Joy at about 8 p.m. "when three suspects entered, announced a hold up then allegedly shot" them, investigators said in a statement.
The suspects took an undisclosed amount of marijuana and fled in a black truck, according to the release.
One of the victims, identified as a 34-year-old man, was pronounced dead.
A 31-year-old was hospitalized in critical condition, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
