Active members of the armed forces will have the chance to return to Michigan for a visit home with the Detroit Metropolitan Airport's new bring a service member home program.

The airport will cover the cost for service members to fly home to spend time with their families. Service members will also be able to attend and experience VIP treatment at a Detroit Pistons game on April 3.

“It is truly an honor to be able to bring home an active service member for some rest and relaxation with their family," said Wayne County Airport Authority CEO Chad Newton in a press release.

Armed forces members can either be nominated or nominate themselves through an entry form. Service members must be 18 or older and on active deployment. They must also be legal residents of the United States and have a permanent residence within 75 miles of DTW.

The duration of the visit home is from April 1-4. The winner will need documents showing they can leave during that time.

The cut-off date for submission is March 9. Submissions can be made here.

