Detroit – Police and U.S. Marshals are asking the public for help to find a person of interest in a fatal shooting at a T-shirt shop on the city’s east side Thursday night.

Kenyal Brown, 40, is wanted for questioning in connection to the shooting that happened at about 11 p.m. in the 16000 block of East Eight Mile between Gratiot and Kelly, Detroit police said.

He is also wanted in connection to two fatal shootings in the city of River Rouge, according to U.S. Marshals.

Kenyal Brown (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

“There are currently two active felony warrants out for his arrest,” said Detroit Police Capt. Johnathan Parnell. “We are actively looking for him and we are requesting the public’s help.”

Police said the victim in Thursday's shooting, a 41-year-old man, was found inside the Next Level Custom Tees shop with a fatal gunshot to his body.

Parnell said Brown was last seen in a black 2008-2012 Dodge Caravan with Texas license plate No. NXL-7787.

Authorities said Brown was last seen in a black 2002-2012 Dodge Caravan that has a Texas license plate. (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

Parnell made the remarks during a media conference held at Detroit Public Safety Headquarters near downtown. He was joined by Marshal Aaron Garcia.

“We’ve been looking for him for about two weeks because of the River Rouge homicides,” Garcia said. “He’s considered armed and extremely dangerous.”

He also said the U.S. Marshals Service is offering a reward of $10,000 for information that leads to Brown’s arrest. The reward had been $5,000.

River Rouge police said on the department's Facebook page that they are looking for Brown in connection with a Jan. 30 double homicide.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Brown with two counts of first-degree premeditated murder, one count of assault with intent to murder, one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, one count of firearms possession by a felon, and six counts of felony firearm.

In 2000, Brown was charged with second-degree murder and four vehicle-related felonies in a River Rouge homicide.

He pleaded guilty to fleeing and eluding a police officer in January 2001, and the next month the other three charges, including second-degree murder, were dismissed, according to court records.

Parnell said anyone who has seen Brown or knows where he is should call Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP or the U.S. Marshals Service tip line at (313) 234-5656.

