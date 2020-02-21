Detroit — An Ohio man was charged Friday in connection with the discovery of two guns at the Greektown Casino Hotel this week, prosecutors said.

Marlo Smith also known as Mario Smith, 23, is charged with carrying a concealed weapon and was expected to be arraigned Friday in 36th District Court.

The incident occurred at 11:20 a.m. Wednesday when a Greektown security guard noticed an abandoned backpack tucked behind an ice machine on the 23rd floor of Greektown Casino Hotel on St. Antoine Street.

The backpack was inspected by a member of the Michigan State Police, who found a Draco (a semi-automatic pistol), an AK-47 with a 30-round magazine and a Bible.

Inside the Bible were writings referencing a list of U.S. cities that had experienced mass shootings, which concerned authorities, who alerted Michigan State Police, and because it was a possible terror threat, FBI. Detroit was not on the list of cities tucked in the Bible, police said.

Smith, from Cleveland, allegedly possessed a concealed weapon that he carried into the hotel. Police said Wednesday that the guns were registered weapons.

No further information was released by the prosecutor's office, who said the case remains under investigation.

Two of the three suspects, who are from an Ohio suburb outside of Cleveland, were arrested at the hotel without incident. Police still are searching for the third suspect and another person who police say dropped off the suspects Monday.

No one was injured in the incident.

