Detroit — A barricaded gunman holed up in a northwest side house for nearly five hours Friday and Saturday before Detroit police negotiators talked him into surrendering.

The incident started at about 10:20 p.m. Friday, when officers were called to respond to a domestic assault in the 15700 block of Ellis Street.

"Allegedly a 64-year old male fired shots inside the home and held a 54-year old female victim at gunpoint during a verbal dispute," a Detroit police press release said, citing preliminary information.

When officers arrived, they heard gunshots inside the house, prompting them to initiate barricaded gunman protocol by calling in the Detroit Police Special Response Team and the Hostage Negotiating Team.

"Several occupants inside the home including children were assisted out of the home safely by officers," police said. "Officers from the Negotiating Team made contact with the suspect and negotiated a peaceful surrender. At approximately 3:40 a.m. the suspect was taken into custody without incident."

No injuries were reported, and the man's gun was recovered.

