Detroit police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 36-year-old man found in a vacant home early Saturday.

The man was found about 1:45 a.m. Saturday in a house in the 20 block of Minnesota with a gunshot wound to the body, according to a police report. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police do not have a suspect, and the incident is still being investigated. Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Detroit Police Homicide at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

Police are also probing an incident in which a 41-year-old man was shot in the body about 10 p.m. Friday in the 20100 block of Houghton.

The man told police he found a gun outside, brought it inside and it discharged while he was handling it. He was taken to the hospital, treated and listed in temporary serious condition.

