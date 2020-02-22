A 19-year-old man has been charged in connection with a robbery reported last week at a group home on Detroit's west side.

An investigation found the man and another suspect walked into the facility in the 13500 block of Manor at about 8 a.m. Feb. 12, entered a 56-year-old resident's bedroom, "pushed him to the ground and took his debit card, then fled the location on foot," police said in a statement.

Allante Gray was arrested a week after the incident. (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

Surveillance footage showed the pair walking into a Marathon gas station in the 12000 block of Grand River, where they withdrew money with the victim’s card at an ATM machine as a third person acted as a lookout, according to the release.

On Wednesday, Second Precinct Special Operations Cease Fire officers tracked one of the suspects, identified as Allante Gray, at a residence in the 1600 block of Monte Vista.

"As the suspect was leaving the location, he fled on foot upon seeing officers," police said. "After a short foot pursuit officers were able to apprehend him and conveyed him to the Detroit Detention Center without further incident."

Suspect #2, on the right, was captured on surveillance footage with Gray at about 8:20 a.m. Feb 12. (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office charged him with one count of unarmed robbery and assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer. He has been arraigned and received a $25,000 bond on the first count and a $2,000 bond for the second, police said.

Detroit Police are continuing to investigate the robbery and searching for the two suspects seen with Gray.

Investigators say one of the three was acting as a lookout at the gas station. (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Second Precinct at (313) 596-5240.

