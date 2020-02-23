Detroit — Police are looking for a male suspect in a shooting Saturday night that left one dead and two injured.

According to police, the shooting happened at 8:30 p.m. Saturday on Griggs near Lyndon.

The suspect and the three victims -- all acquaintances or friends -- were at a gathering at a house when an argument occurred, police said. The suspect then shot at the victims, fatally wounding a 49-year-old man and injuring a 46-year-old woman and a 47-year-old man. The suspect fled on foot.

Both surviving victims were taken to the hospital in temporary serious condition.

Police continue to investigate.

