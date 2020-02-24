Detroit — A 23-year-old man faces eight felony charges, including two homicide charges, in a late-October shooting death and crash into a home on Detroit's east side. He is the second suspect charged in the incident.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Johnathon Walker, 23, with eight felonies: first-degree premeditated murder, felony murder, armed robbery, four counts of felony firearm, and one count of gun possession by a felon in the death of Donnie Lee Bowens.

Johnathon Walker (Photo: Michigan Department of Corrections)

At about 10 p.m. on Oct. 29, Bowens, 37, crashed a burgundy Chrysler Pacifica into a home on the 14700 block of Cedar Grove on Detroit's east side, north of Houston-Whittier and east of Chalmers.

The Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office said he died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Walker had been sentenced to two years of probation last August after taking a guilty plea in a Macomb County case, court records show.

In exchange for pleading guilty to misdemeanor charges of failure to comply with reporting duties as a sex offender, and failure or refusal to pay registration fees for the sex offender registry, three other related charges were dismissed.

But it wasn't long before Walker had allegedly again run afoul of the law.

In January, a bench warrant was issued for his arrest, and he's been jailed ever since for violations of his probation, court records show. Macomb County Jail records indicate he will be released Wednesday.

When he is released, jail records show, Detroit's 36th District Court has a hold on him.

Two weeks after the shooting, a 22-year-old man named Jarod Anderson was charged with six felonies related to Bowens' death: first-degree premeditated murder, felony murder, armed robbery, and three counts of felony firearm.

Anderson was denied bond and now sits at Wayne County Jail. His trial is scheduled to begin on May 11, court records show.

