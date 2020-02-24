Detroit — A 22-year-old man drove himself to the hospital after he was shot late Sunday night on Detroit's west side, police said.

The victim was shot at 11:30 p.m. on the 7400 block of Memorial, north of West Warren and east of the Southfield Freeway.

Janae Gordon, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman, said the victim arrived at the location for a "meetup" with another man. When he arrived, the man exited his vehicle and pointed a gun at the victim, and ordered him not to move.

The victim sped off instead, and the man fired shots, at least one of which struck the driver. The victim drove himself to a hospital, and was listed in stable condition, Gordon said.

Another man was present at the meetup, police say.

