Detroit — As the work week begins, people commuting to downtown Detroit could face a number of four-way stops, as traffic lights are out at several intersections, the city announced.

As of the 7 a.m. hour, the outages affect two along Griswold: at State and at Grand River. Grand River at Washington also has malfunctioning signals and, Clifford at Washington Boulevard, and Farmer at Gratiot, according to Detroit's Traffic Management Center.

The outage started Sunday night and has continued into the morning, though officials have not said what caused the problems.

No estimated time was offered for the fix.

According to the state of Michigan's guide to traffic laws, "the driver who arrives at the intersection and stopped first has the right of way through the intersection. If two or more vehicles reached the intersection at the same time, the vehicle on the left should yield

to the vehicle on its right."

