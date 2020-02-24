A student at Detroit's Mumford High School died Monday after he was pulled from the pool at the school, district officials said.

"Preliminary findings establish that upon discovering the student submerged in the swimming pool, the certified swimming instructor began administering CPR," the Detroit Public Schools Community District said in a statement.

Paramedics rushed the student to a hospital, where the student died, according to the release.

"The investigation of this matter is continuing, and the school district is cooperating with police officials," the district said. "Grief counselors are on site today and will be tomorrow to provide support to students and families. The district sends its thoughts and prayers to the student’s family and our Mumford family."

In accordance with the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, "we will not share the name of the student at this time," the district said. Swimming classes, the notice said, were canceled until further notice.

The Detroit Police Department is investigating the incident, said Sgt. Nicole Kirkwood, a spokeswoman.

