Detroit — As the U.S. Marshals Service pursues its manhunt against Kenyel Brown, a 40-year-old suspected in a double homicide in River Rouge and a recent shooting in Detroit, authorities are asking for the public's help in keeping his name in the public eye.

"Keep his name on blast," said Robert Watson, a deputy U.S. Marshal.

Kenyel Brown (Photo: U.S. Marshall's Service)

The marshals service is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to Brown’s arrest, up from $5,000 previously.

Mark Jankowski, acting U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of Michigan, said in a previous statement that the marshals would "commit all resources to apprehend this predator."

In the River Rouge incident in early February, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Brown with two counts of first-degree premeditated murder, one count of assault with intent to murder, one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, one count of firearms possession by a felon, and six counts of felony firearm.

The Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victims as Dorian Patterson, 48, and Kimberly Green, 52. Both died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Brown is also wanted for questioning in connection to a Feb. 20 shooting at about 11 p.m. in the 16000 block of East Eight Mile between Gratiot and Kelly, Detroit police said.

In 2000, Brown was charged with second-degree murder and four vehicle-related felonies in a River Rouge homicide.

He pleaded guilty to fleeing and eluding a police officer in January 2001, and the next month the other three charges, including second-degree murder, were dismissed, according to court records.

