A $2,500 reward was announced Tuesday for tips in a shooting death last month on Detroit's northwest side.

Joshua Buyck drove up to a Little Caesars Pizza near Greenfield and Acacia at about 11 p.m. Jan. 17 and was shot inside his car, investigators said.

Buyck was a Detroit Community High School graduate who worked at Sinai-Grace Hospital.

Joshua Buyck hoped to become an entrepreneur, relatives said. (Photo: Crime Stoppers of Michigan)

Police did not release a full description of a suspect.

Anyone with information leading to an arrest can reach Crime Stoppers of Michigan anonymously at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or www.1800speakup.org.

