$2,500 reward for tips in slaying at Detroit eatery
A $2,500 reward was announced Tuesday for tips in a shooting death last month on Detroit's northwest side.
Joshua Buyck drove up to a Little Caesars Pizza near Greenfield and Acacia at about 11 p.m. Jan. 17 and was shot inside his car, investigators said.
Buyck was a Detroit Community High School graduate who worked at Sinai-Grace Hospital.
Police did not release a full description of a suspect.
Anyone with information leading to an arrest can reach Crime Stoppers of Michigan anonymously at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or www.1800speakup.org.
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2020/02/25/2-500-reward-tips-slaying-detroit-pizzeria/4874178002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments