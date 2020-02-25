Detroit — The 16-year-old student who died Monday in what's believed to be a drowning at Detroit's Mumford High School has been identified as Deshawn Blanding, the Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office said.

Blanding was a little more than two weeks beyond his 16th birthday. The official cause and manner of his death are still pending, said Charli Rose, spokeswoman for the medical examiner's office.

More: Student pulled from Detroit's Mumford High School pool dies

"Preliminary findings establish that upon discovering the student submerged in the swimming pool, the certified swimming instructor began administering CPR," the Detroit Public Schools Community District said Monday in a statement.

Swimming classes at Mumford are canceled until further notice, said district spokeswoman Chrystal Wilson.

In a new statement released Tuesday, the Detroit schools board of education and Superintendent Dr. Nikolai Vitti called the student's death "one of the most difficult incidents we have endured."

The district, it said, is "committed to determine what caused this tragic loss at the highest level of transparency once the facts surface regarding what occurred," adding that if any wrongdoing is discovered, "any and all personnel or students" would be held accountable.

The swimming teacher has been place d on administrative leave "pending the conclusion of the investigation or the surfacing of more facts."

The district will make grief counselors available as they are requested.

"We have nothing to gain from hiding the truth of this devastating loss," the statement concludes. "We owe our student, his family, and the Mumford community the truth and justice they deserve — and we are fully committed to that conclusion."

