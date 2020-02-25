Man's body found on Detroit's east side; no sign of foul play
Detroit police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found Monday on the city's east side.
The remains of a man believed to be 70 years old were in a Dodge Ram parked near Chelsea and Chalmers, said Sgt. Nicole Kirkwood, a spokeswoman for the Detroit Police Department.
The body did not show signs of foul play, she said.
An autopsy by the Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office was expected to determine the cause of death.
