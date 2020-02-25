Detroit police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found Monday on the city's east side.

The remains of a man believed to be 70 years old were in a Dodge Ram parked near Chelsea and Chalmers, said Sgt. Nicole Kirkwood, a spokeswoman for the Detroit Police Department.

Buy Photo The body was found in Dodge Ram. (Photo: The Detroit News)

The body did not show signs of foul play, she said.

An autopsy by the Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office was expected to determine the cause of death.

