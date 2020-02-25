Detroit — Mayor Mike Duggan on Tuesday will deliver his annual State of the City Speech with a focus on ensuring residents reap the benefits of Detroit's growth.

The second-term mayor's address will kick off at 7 p.m. before an invitation-only crowd in the $160 million Flex-N-Gate manufacturing center in the city's I-94 industrial park.

The auto parts facility opened in October 2018, bringing hundreds of jobs. About half have gone to Detroiters.

"We're going to talk about a shift in direction in this city's history. And now, Detroit is shifting to growth," Duggan told The News on Monday. "The question is: How do we build Detroit's recovery on principles of equity? Because really, what I hear every day is Detroiters want to know 'is this recovery going to benefit me?'"

Duggan on Monday said the city's growing for the first time since the 1940s and the administration is working on ways to manage that and ensure Detroiters benefit.

According to U.S. Census estimates released last spring, Detroit's population has continued to drop, but the losses were smaller than prior years. The city's population was 672,662 as of summer 2018, a loss of 1,526. The previous year's loss was 2,695.

Duggan told The Detroit News that he will detail Tuesday evening a proposed ordinance that would ensure at least half of the licensed recreational marijuana businesses operating in the city are owned by residents.

Detroit City Councilman James Tate has collaborated with Duggan on the component of an ordinance that will govern operation of the facilities and ensure equity once Detroit ends its temporary opt-out.

"Our position is going to be that we will approve recreational marijuana being sold in Detroit only under an ordinance where half of the businesses are owned by Detroiters," Duggan said Monday.

Voters across the state approved a ballot proposal in November 2018 to legalize adult-use of recreational marijuana. Since then, more than 1,400 municipalities have blocked recreational marijuana businesses from opening in their communities. Detroit's temporary ban runs through March 31.

Tate's proposed ordinance is expected to include a fund to aid with start-up and a designation for "equity applicants," including those who have lived in the city for a specific number of years or individuals convicted of low-level marijuana crimes.

Duggan said he expects Detroit will be sued over the proposed licensing policy. But he and Detroit's law department believe they are on solid footing. State regulatory officials said residency requirements for licensing are decided and enforced at the local level.

The mayor's administration also is continuing to explore avenues to fund demolition work after a request by the mayor to add a $250 million bond proposal to the March ballot was rejected by Detroit's City Council last fall.

The council turned down the proposal by a 6-3 vote in November after weeks of contentious debate and a critical report by Detroit's auditor general of city-administered demolition work that cited unreliable data, a lack of transparency and other failures.

Duggan plans Tuesday to make note of various projects transforming the city, including Ford Motor Co.'s renovation of the long-vacant Michigan Central Depot in Corktown, the new Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV plant that promises 5,000 jobs as well as the all-electric vehicle plant planned for Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly, which been targeted for closure last fall.

A series of forums, Duggan added, will be held this spring to educate residents on reducing their high car insurance rates under Michigan's no-fault auto reform which takes effect in July.

