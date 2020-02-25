A mother is putting out a plea on Twitter on Monday, asking for help in locating her son, who has been missing since Saturday, she said.

"Urgent ask...Never thought I'd need to do this but my son is missing in #Detroit and I need help locating," she tweeted.

Jaden was last seen in the Greenacres neighborhood on Detroit's west side, said Angela@TheKitchenista, using only his first name in the tweet.

Jaden is 16, 5 feet 9 inches and 175 pounds and was last seen wearing a blue hoodie and black pants.

The mother asked anyone who has seen her son to call (313) 596-1240 or direct message her with information. A Detroit police spokeswoman did not immediately respond to inquiries by The Detroit News and attempts by The News to reach the mom were unsuccessful.

"Thank you for your help and understanding that I'm not in the space to respond to other messages but I appreciate those who reached out in support," Angela wrote in another tweet. "This has broken me...Idk what to do right now."

