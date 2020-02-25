Detroit — Police in Detroit are investigating two shootings early Tuesday morning on the city's west side. One man died.

At about 3:05 a.m., in the area of Joy Road and Schaefer, a 65-year-old man was found fatally shot, said Detroit police spokeswoman Janae Gordon.

Police do not know the circumstances preceding the man's shooting.

Three hours later, at 6 a.m., on the 19400 block of Pennington — north of West Seven Mile, west of Livernois — a 39-year-old man was standing in his backyard when he heard shots and felt pain, realizing he had been hit, Gordon said.

Medics transported the victim to a hospital, where he was listed in temporary serious condition.

