Detroit — Jaden Davis, a 16-year-old Detroiter who ran away from home on Saturday, has made contact with family and is safe.

A publicist working with his mother, Angela Davis, had scheduled a press conference for Wednesday to continue to draw attention to his disappearance, but canceled the event. The teen had called a family member.

Jaden reached out to my dad! He’s safe. We don’t know where he is yet, but seems to be local. Working with my family/authorities to figure out next steps. Thank you so much to everybody who helped get us some info. — Angela (@TheKitchenista) February 26, 2020

Media outlets, including most in Detroit and even People magazine at the national level, ran stories on Davis's disappearance after his mother, known on Twitter as The Kitchenista, reached out for help.

"Urgent ask...Never thought I'd need to do this but my son is missing in #Detroit and I need help locating," Angela Davis, The Kitchenista, tweeted Monday from her account with more than 100,000 followers.

"Jaden called his grandfather he is safe and now his mother is working to get him home," wrote publicist David Rudolph, in an email cancelling the 11:30 a.m. presser.

Davis could not immediately be reached.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2020/02/26/missing-detroit-boy-16-is-safe-contact-family/4879150002/