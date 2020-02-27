Crime Stoppers of Michigan announced a $2,500 reward for tips in a fatal shooting reported New Year's Day in Detroit.

Relatives told investigators Jermaine Webb Jr. left home by 10 p.m. on New Year's Eve for a party, but failed to return. The father of three "made a call to a family member around 4:30 a.m., however, that call was missed," authorities said in a statement.

Jermaine Webb Jr. (Photo: Crime Stoppers of Michigan)

Detroit police later found his body with a gunshot wound around 11:40 a.m. in the 9100 block of Monica on the city's west side.

Anyone with information can reach Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or www.1800speakup.org.

