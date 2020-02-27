The Allen Park man who admitted to doing "donuts" on Interstate 94 as his alleged cohorts shut down the Detroit freeway was given a year of probation Thursday.

Devin Cronk, 22, was spared possible jail time by Judge Kenneth King of 36th District Court. His probation came with a long list of conditions, including an order not to drive and not use drugs or alcohol. Cronk will have to undergo random drug and alcohol screenings twice a month and participate in a marijuana intervention program.

Cronk also was ordered to take part in 30-day work, driving improvement and GED programs.

He pleaded guilty last month to a misdemeanor charge of disturbing the peace.

He initially was charged with reckless driving and disturbing the peace in connection with the Dec. 22 incident in which I-94 was blocked off at Trumbull and a man authorities identified as Cronk was seen doing stunts in an orange Chevy Camaro.

Cronk, who turned himself in Jan. 2, could have been given 93 days in jail and/or a $500 fine.

