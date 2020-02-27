Detroit police are searching for a suspect they say used dating apps to commit five armed robberies and a shooting on the city's west side.

The incidents all were reported in the Police Department’s 10th Precinct in the last two months and involved five victims ranging in age from 19 to 36, investigators said in a statement Thursday.

After arranging to meet the men through the dating apps, the suspect "approaches the victims on foot, and robs them at gunpoint, taking their personal items (wallets, identification, social security cards, etc.)," according to the release.

"After robbing them, the suspect would make the victims drive to the nearest ATM and withdraw an unknown amount of U.S. currency. He would then make them drive back to the original location, and flee on foot."

Three of the robberies were in the same place, the 14900 block of Greenlawn, on Jan. 11, Feb. 2 and Feb. 17, authorities said.

A fourth was Dec. 19 near Eaton and Monica. In a fifth incident, reported at 2500 Taylor, the victim was shot, police said.

Investigators said no photos or video were available of the suspect, who is described as a male in his 20s, approximately 160-185 pounds, wearing a mask and a dark hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at (313) 596-1000. Anonymous tips be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2020/02/27/detroit-police-man-dating-apps-armed-robberies-shooting/4898926002/